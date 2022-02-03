Ashes aftermath: ECB packs off Ashley Giles to start rebuilding of men's team

London. Feb 3 (IANS) The England men's cricket team's disastrous Ashes campaign has claimed its first victim with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announcing the departure of Ashley Giles as Managing Director of men's cricket.



Giles is leaving after three years in the role during which England men's team became 50-over World Champions and are currently ranked the world's best T20I side, second in ODIs, and fourth in Tests.



Sir Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies Tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement, the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.



Giles' ouster starts the process of rebuilding the squad after England's 4-0 defeat to archrivals Australia in the Ashes series.



More heads are expected to roll in the next few weeks and the one at the top of the heap could be that of head coach Chris Silverwood. Giles was his main backer in the setup and his departure increases the pressure on Silverwood.



While starting the reset process, the ECB thanked Giles for his services.



Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men's cricket over the last three years.



"Under his leadership, the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through.



"He's highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England men's cricket.



"Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed."



Giles said he will be spending some time with his family before looking for the next challenge.



"I'd like to thank everyone for the support they've given me, particularly all the staff and the players, as well as the Board for giving me this opportunity.



"The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales," Giles said.



"Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top-ranked T20I side in the world, we remain 4th ranked Test team and our under 19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success in the future.



"I am now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge," he said.



--IANS



bsk