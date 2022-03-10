Arya's post to actress-wife Sayyessha on third wedding anniversary wins hearts

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Arya's lovely post, wishing and greeting his wife, actress Sayyesha, on their third wedding anniversary on Thursday is fast winning hearts on the Internet.



Taking to Instagram, Arya wrote, "Happy third anniversary to the best partner I can wish for in this world. Thank you so much for caring, motivating, supporting and loving me the most ( actually 2nd most now) Love you!"



Sayyessha too put out a post of her own on Instagram.



She said, "Happy anniversary to the man I love, cherish, respect and adore forever! Thank you for being mine…the best husband and daddy on the planet! Holding on to you till eternity!"



Several people including actors like Raashi Khanna, Khushbu Sundar and Sibi Sathyaraj were among those who greeted the actors on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.



Both Arya and Sayyessha, who worked together on a Tamil film called 'Ghajinikanth', two fell in love with each other while shooting for the film.



They eventually got married with the blessings of both their families. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in July last year.



--IANS

mani/kr