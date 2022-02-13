Arya-starrer 'Captain' shoot wrapped up

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The team of director Shakti Soundar Rajan's 'Captain', featuring actor Arya in the lead, has now completed shooting the film.



The unit had commenced the film's shoot in October last year.



Actor Arya and director Shakti decided that they would together work on 'Captain', a sci-fi action thriller, following the success of their previous film together titled 'Teddy'.



The film, which has been produced by Think Studios in association with actor Arya's The Show People, has some major sequences that have been shot in the forests of north India.



Sources say that the last leg of the shoot was in Kulu-Manali and that actor Arya is pleased that Shakti Soundar Rajan has completed the shoot on time as planned.



Post-production work on the film has already started.



'Captain' will feature actors Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul among others.



D Imman is scoring music for this film, which has cinematography by S Yuva.



