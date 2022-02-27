Arun Vijay-starrer 'Yaanai' to hit screens on May 6

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Director Hari's eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, will release on May 6 this year.



Actor Samuthirakani made the announcement on Twitter.



He tweeted, "The most awaited project #Yaanai hitting screens on May 6th. Summer Release."



The satellite and digital rights of director Hari's eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, have already been bought by the Zee group.



Produced by Drumstick Productions, the film features actress Priya Bhavani Shankar as its female lead, and is primarily targeted at ‘B' and ‘C' centre audiences.



In an earlier interview, Arun Vijay had disclosed that the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants protect their families and surroundings, and therefore, the film has been named 'Yaanai', which in Tamil means elephant.



The film has raised expectations as this is the first rural script that Arun Vijay is doing after a gap of almost 12 years.



--IANS

mani/kr