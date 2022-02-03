Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolves rescheduled for Feb 24

London, Feb 3 (IANS) Four Premier League matches including Arsenal vs Wolverhampton and Liverpool's match against Leeds that were previously postponed, have been rescheduled for February 23-24, falling in Matchweek 26, confirmed the Premier League on Thursday.



The Gunners were scheduled to host Wolverhampton at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, but the game was eventually postponed following a request from the visitors.



Apart from these two matches, the latest rearrangement also includes Burnley v Spurs and Watford v Crystal Palace, scheduled to be played on February 23.



Now, Mikel Arteta's side have announced that they will welcome the Midlands club to north London on February 24, two weeks after they travel to Molineux Stadium in the corresponding fixture.



"We can confirm that the date for our rearranged home match against Wolves has now been confirmed on Thursday, February 24 (originally Tuesday, December 28)," Arsenal said in a statement.



Lage's side are currently in impressive form, winning four of their last five league outings, leaving them just two points behind the north Londoners, who are winless since the turn of the year.



Wolves also boast an excellent record against Arsenal in recent times, winning 2-1 home and away last season, including a controversial match at Molineux that saw both David Luiz and Bernd Leno sent off in spectacular fashion. Arsenal have had two league fixtures postponed this season, with the other one being last month's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.



The Gunners controversially sent a request to the Premier League after having less than 14 outfield players available due to a combination of injuries, international duty, suspensions and Covid-19 cases.



