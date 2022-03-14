Arrested JBM members sent to 14-day police custody

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) A day after four members of banned organisation Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, on Monday they were produced before the court which sent them to 14-day police custody.



The police submitted before the Bhopal district court that several fake documents have been recovered from the possession of JMB members. These documents including Aadhaar card have been procured from UP's Saharanpur, police said and requested 14 days custody for further investigation in the matter.



A senior police official said, UP police has been informed about it and a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be sent to Saharanpur for further investigation.



The police will find out the possible involvement of other persons who provided shelters to these JMB members. Police have claimed that arrested terrorists have been living as tenants in Bhopal for one-and-a-half year. During the preliminary investigation, police found that they (arrested persons) came out of the building only on Friday to offer namaz.



"The court has allowed 14-day police custody of arrested terrorists for further investigation. Now, we will find out the possible link of other people in the matter and those who provided help," a senior police officer said.



Meanwhile, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to issue high alert in the capital and conduct a search operation of suspected people.



Four members of Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from two locations in Bhopal on Sunday. The operation was carried out by a joint team of state police and the centre's agencies in Aishbagh and Karond areas in the early hours of Sunday based on a tip-off.



During the raid police recovered a large quantity of jihadi literature, electronic equipment and incriminating documents.



