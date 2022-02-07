Army porter falls from tree, dies in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 7 (IANS) An army porter died on Monday after falling from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



Police said army porter Tarlok Kumar of the Jhulass village in Poonch district fell from a tree at Banpat and died on the spot.



Police have confirmed that he was working as a permanent porter with the army. His body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.



