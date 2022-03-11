Army helicopter crashes in J&K's Gurez border area

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) An army helicopter crashed on Friday in Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez border area of Bandipora district.



According to sources, the mishap took place in Gujran Nallah area of Tulail in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora district.



"Rescue operation is going on. Reports said the pilot and the co-pilot ejected safely, but this is being ascertained", they said.



Details are awaited.



