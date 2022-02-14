Arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) Security forces on Monday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in J&K's Poonch district, police said.



Police sources said in a joint operation carried out by army and the police in Deri Dabsi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area, arms and ammunition were recovered.



"The recovery includes one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 2 pistols and 2 pistol magazines.



"An FIR has been lodged in Mendhar police station under the relevant sections of law in this case," a source said.



--IANS

sq/vd