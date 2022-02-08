Arjan Bajwa: Mithun da's enthusiasm even now gives me goosebumps

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa who reunites with veteran star Mithun Chakraborty in web series 'Bestseller' says that the energy and the enthusiasm of the senior actor is truly inspiring.



Arjan told IANS: "One quality that I have noticed of his is humility. He is a superstar, a National Award-winning actor and we all know the great dancer that he was in his younger age. He has achieved everything that an actor wishes for...but on set, he is always on time and his enthusiasm is almost like a newcomer; as if it is his debut film. It just gives me goosebumps. I think there is a reason why these actors become icons and that is not just about their talent and luck. It has a lot to do with their humility and remain the constant learner of their craft."



He went on adding, "One we become successful we tend to think we know it all and nothing can go wrong in whatever we do. But when we look at an actor like Mithun da who is always ready to improvise in a scene and change things without hesitation and mingling with us, his co-star as if we are classmates, without keeping any distance of seniority it says a lot about him."



The show 'Bestseller' is an adaptation of a book written by Ravi Subramanian, named 'The Bestseller She Wrote'. The show is directed by Mukul Abhyankar.



Arjan earlier worked with Mithun in Mani Ratnam directorial 'Guru' but he did not have much screen time with the veteran. However, the actor mentioned that this time he has a substantial amount of that.



Asked about what kind of interaction he used to have with Mithun off-camera, Arjan said, "Mostly about his career, early days and movies, acting...our kind of chat. Once I took a screenshot of one of his earlier ad films of Panasonic India and shared with him. He had an instant smile on his face and told me, "Aareh! ye tujhe kahan se mil gaya, bahat purani baat hai yeh." Then he was telling us the story of how the Japanese company Panasonic came to India, met him and be became the brand ambassador of Panasonic India. He is a very happy man with a vivacious smile!"



The show 'Bestseller' also featuring Shruti Hassan, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey among others - releases on Prime Video on February 18.



--IANS

aru/kr