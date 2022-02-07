Arif Khan's feat, J&K Sports Policy 2022 mark beginning of new era in Kashmir

New Delhi/Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led regime to abrogate J&K's special status and turn it into a Union Territory has proven to be a game changer in the restive Himalayan region. The government laying emphasis on transforming lives of youth by channelizing their energies in a positive way is paying dividends.



Since August 5, 2019, when J&K was reorganized, the young boys and girls have exhibited their talent and potential in various fields, including sports. They have proven beyond doubt that they can compete with anyone and do wonders. Kashmiri youth, who just two years ago were considered as stone-pelters and militants, have washed off those labels and are shining like stars.



Recently, a talented Kashmiri youth, skier Arif Khan, carried India's National Flag at the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 31-year-old Arif was the lone Indian competitor at the games, having qualified in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. He is the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games.



Born in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Arif took up skiing quite early in life, winning his first national slalom championship at the age of 12. He later went on to win two gold medals in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events of the South Asian Winter Games in 2011. Arif has become a role model for many Kashmiri sports persons, who want to follow in his footsteps and carry the tricolor in the international events.



Previously, India's Winter Olympics campaigns were identified with one man -- veteran athlete Shiva Keshavan, who represented the country in six editions of the mega-event. Now, Arif has joined him.



New Sports Policy



Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government approved a new sports policy to promote sporting culture and harness the energy of youth in the Union Territory. The Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the rollout of the J&K Sports Policy 2022. The new sports policy aims at promoting sports in the Himalayan region by developing sports infrastructure and incentivizing sportspersons to excel in their respective games and sport. The policy strives to achieve excellence by involving all the stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports.



The new policy envisages 'Scout' -- identify talent and catch them young; 'Engage' - ensure grassroot inclusive engagement in sports & games. Facilitate-provide sports infrastructure, facilities, know-how, and training; and 'Recognize' - acknowledge the achievements and contributions through awards and further employment.



The policy has also incorporated various annual awards like award for excellence in sports for ten sports persons, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for Sports Association, and two veterans/ experienced sportspersons/ organizers or referees, Parshuram Award for 5 best coaches in different disciplines.



To motivate the UT's sporting talent, the new policy includes announcing special cash awards to the winners in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championship, World Cup Championships, Youth Olympic Games, South Asian Games, and World University Games/ Championships; in the range of Rs. one lakh to Rs. one crore.



The winners in all recognized national competitions and national school games in various sports disciplines will be granted specified scholarships from the Directorate of Youth Service & Sports. The new policy also focuses on encouraging the specially-abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events.



The sports policy envisages roping in outstanding players to impart specialized training and coaching to budding players and athletes across the UT. Through inter-departmental convergences, new vistas of employment will be opened for youth in the fields of Tourism, Education, and Adventure/Winter Sports.



Complete Package



The new sports policy is a complete package for budding sportspersons, who want to excel in their lives and prove their mettle like skier Arif Khan. The youth oriented schemes and policies of the government are opening new doors for generation-next. These are helping them to shed the label of stone-pelters, militants and violence mongers.



The new avenues that have opened up for youngsters are keeping them away from the propaganda and indoctrination campaigns being run from across the Line of Control (LoC). Youth don't pelt stones anymore, nor are they interested in joining militant ranks. They are being guided in a proper way and the helmsmen are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they don't go astray. The steps taken by the government during the past two years have instilled confidence among the younger people that they can build their careers and chase their dreams.



The J&K's transition into a Union Territory has proven to be a game changer for the youngsters. The sportspersons, who till August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre scrapped J&K special status and divided it into two Union Territories -- used to struggle to make their presence felt, have got the much awaited recognition and the facilities that they yearned for the past 70-years. They no longer have to run from pillar to post with their certificates and awards to prove their credentials. The government has kept all the doors open for them. It is encouraging the budding sportspersons to focus on their goals and set targets for themselves.



The J&K Sports Council last year made a sports calendar for the entire year under the slogan 'Har din khel' with an aim to include all the games and hone the skills of the players in their respective fields. The huge participation of youngsters in the sports events held by the council was an indication that J&K is changing at a rapid pace and youth are leading from the front.



Army Encouraging Youth



The Indian Army too has been playing its role to encourage youth to display their talent. The Army has been organizing cricket, football, hockey and other tournaments across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.



In August 2021, international cricketer Yusuf Pathan, while attending the final match of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in Kashmir had praised the efforts of the Army for organizing KPL in which more than 200 teams of the Valley had participated. He had exuded hope that the efforts put in by the Army would bear fruits and J&K would produce the international cricketers and Olympic gold medalists soon. The sports events organized by the Army have helped the budding players to get selected for bigger tournaments. The playgrounds and the venues created by the Army in the Union Territory have played a pivotal role in holding tournaments and events.



After the scrapping of so-called special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the government and security forces are working in close coordination with each other with an aim to empower the youth and harness their potential with a purpose to turn them into responsible citizens. And the generation-next of Kashmir is responding in a positive manner. It's a clear message to the adversary that people of Kashmir can't be misled anymore by preaching separatism and sedition.





