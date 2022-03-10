Apple's upcoming MacBook Air may feature new design, more colours

San Francisco, March 10 (IANS) Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook Air with M1 Apple Silicon processor soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design as well as more colour options.



According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in color options similar to the 24-inch iMac color options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.



In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.



The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.



The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.



MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.



The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.



