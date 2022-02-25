Apple to repair Face ID without replacing entire iPhone

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) Cupertino based tech giant Apple is planning to repair Face ID on for the iPhone XS and newer without replacing the entire device.



Apple said authorised technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for same-unit repairs, reports MacRumors.



This will reduce the number of whole-unit repairs completed, as part of the company's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its products, the report added.



Apple Store and Apple Authorised Service Providers will use a diagnostic tool called Apple Service Toolkit to determine if a device qualifies for same-unit Face ID repair instead of a whole-unit repair or 'iPhone Rear System' repair.



Apple originally introduced the Face ID technology on the iPhone X.



Last year, Apple announced a new self service repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, that will allow customers who feel comfortable to carry out their own repairs using genuine Apple parts. Customers will also receive recycling credit when they return their used parts after fixing their devices.



Meanwhile, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 in or around September and now a report from a Chinese media outlet claiming that TSMC is ready to take all 5G modem orders for its upcoming iPhones.



