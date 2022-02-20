Apple supplier BOE reportedly facing iPhone display production issues

San Francisco, Feb 20 (IANS) Apple's OLED display panel supplier BOE is reportedly struggling with its production issues due to the global chip shortage.



According to The Elec, the shortage will impact production "this month and next month".



BOE gets its display driver ICs for Apple's iPhone display panels from LX Semicon. LX Semicon is apparently supplying display driver ICs to LG Display before BOE. As a result, BOE is expected to drop its OLED panel production volume from three million units to two million units next month.



Apple is expected to have ordered up to 10 million units of OLED panels for iPhones to BOE for the first half of 2022.



In addition, BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.



According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino-based tech giant next year.



--IANS

