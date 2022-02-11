Appear physically for authentication, UAPA Tribunal tells Zakir Naik

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The UAPA Tribunal asked controversial Islamic preacher Zakir naik to appear physically for authentication of his credentials for his affidavit before the Indian embassy in Malaysia or be physically present before it in the next hearing.



The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal order came after Naik failed to submit his affidavit with authentication of his credentials as asked by the tribunal in the last hearing, citing his inability to visit the Indian embassy in Malaysia.



The controversial islamic preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) have been under the radar of investigative agencies for multiple cases such as money laundering, UP conversion racket, Delhi riots, RGF trust scam, and others. The IRF earlier filed an affidavit against the ban imposed by the government on it.



The 55-year-old Islamic preacher was accused of using his televisised speeches to promote anti-India sentiments among Muslim youths, spread hatred and incite them to take up terrorism. He fled from India in 2016 when the government agencies started probing him and his foundation.



