Aparshakti on 'Helmet': Audience can expect good entertainment and a crucial message

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana recalls working in Satram Ramani's comedy movie 'Helmet'. Along with him it also features Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.



'Helmet' will have its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX. This social satire uses comedy to tackle the perceptions around contraceptives and the societal and psychological challenges one faces due to the same.



The movie is all about Lucky (Aparshakti Khurana) forging a notorious plan to steal a truck full of mobile phones. However, the story takes a comical turn when he mistakenly robs a truck full of contraceptives.



Aparshakti says: "There's an inside joke the entire team of 'Helmet' would often crack that while we were making a film on the usage of contraceptives, ironically during the course of this film our director Satram Ramani and I, both became fathers in our personal lives."



He adds: "But jokes apart, in some ways, the usage of contraceptives also leads to a better and wiser family planning. The audience should expect some giggles, a good amount of entertainment and along with it they should also be ready for a crucial message. Television for me has always been a medium to be a part of people's homes, to see 'Helmet' knock at people's doors is thrilling."



The World Television Premiere of 'Helmet' is on Sony MAX, on February 26 at 8 pm.



