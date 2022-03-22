Anupam Kher starts shooting for his 523rd film 'IB 71'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has started shooting for 'IB 71' starring Vidyut Jammwal, which marks his 523rd movie.



The actor took to Instagram and Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the set. In the images, he is seen posing with Vidyut and the film's clapboard.



"And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heart-warmingly humble @VidyutJammwal! His company

@ActionHeroFilm1 produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ???? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema."



Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.



The film is Vidyut's debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.



