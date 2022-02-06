Anupam Kher shares Lata Mangeshkar's last public message drawn from the Gita

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Anupam Kher, who describes himself as a fan of Lataji, shared a recording of her message conveyed via Zoom to the second meeting of the committee overseeing the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The meeting took place on December 22 last year.



Hailing the contributions of the leaders who have led India in the past 75 years, and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Lata Mangeshkar recited the immortal lines of the 'Bhagavad Gita':



'Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati Bharata / abhyuttanam adharmasya tadaatmanaam shrujamyaham' (Whenever dharma -- that is, the edifice of ethical life -- is in danger, I reincarnate myself on Earth for the well-being of mankind).



'Paritranaya sadhoonaam vinashayacha dushkritaam / dharma samsthapanarthaya sambhavaami yuge yuge' (For the protection of the good and the destruction of evil, for the establishment of Dharma, I am reborn from one age to the next.).



Reciting these lines in her ageless mellifluous voice, Lataji ended her message with the declaration that the Lord has always stood by us and will always be with us as India goes from strength to greater strength.



