Antique idol declared as 'antique finish' at B'luru airport, TN exporter held

Bengaluru, March 20 (IANS) A Tamil Nadu-based exporter who attempted to pass off an antique idol as 'new' for export purposes, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.



Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, intercepted a shipment in the International Courier Terminal that was attempted to be exported to Malaysia by the exporter, officials said on Sunday.



The goods were declared as a 'new bronze antique finish idol' in the export documents. However, on examination by the authorised nominee of the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India and assisted by a committee of experts, the idol was certified as an 'antique', as per Section 24 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.



Further investigation is in progress.



--IANS

pvn/skp/