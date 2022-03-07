Anshuman Jha's directorial debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' wraps up UK schedule

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha, who is making his directorial debut with 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', has wrapped up the UK schedule for the film.



The film was nearly pushed again for the third time when the third Covid wave surfaced in January, but Jha put his head down and planned ahead to shoot it in February.



The cast and crew, which includes Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Paresh Pahuja, flew to the UK in February.



Anshuman, who has worked in films such as 'LSD', 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and the recent 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' says: "Every film has its own destiny and Lord Curzon was meant to happen now."



"A pandemic, last minute visa issues/delays, a continental storm over us while we shot but we have wrapped on schedule, in time. And that gives me joy. I am grateful to the team for their faith."



'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is a black comedy thriller written by the award winning Bikas Mishra and produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films.



