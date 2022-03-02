Another Goan repatriated to India from Ukraine; 14 still stranded

Panaji, March 2 (IANS) A day after Rupal Gosavi, a Goan student studying in a medical college in Ukraine was repatriated to her home state, yet another Goan student, Sudhanshu Salgudi, who was stranded in Ukraine arrived in New Delhi on a rescue flight as part of 'Operation Ganga'.



"Today, Shri Sudhanshu Shashank Salgudi, a Goan student studying in #Ukraine landed at Delhi, on his way to Goa," Goa's Commissioner for Non Resident Indian affairs Narendra Sawaikar said on Wednesday.



Salgudi arrived at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi from a rescue flight which emanated from Budapest.



Sawaikar said that there are 14 students from Goa who were studying in educational institutions in war-torn Ukraine and added that efforts were being made to repatriate them back to India through the central government's rescue mission.



