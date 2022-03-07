Another BJP Bihar lawmaker makes controversial remarks on Muslims

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Another BJP lawmaker in Bihar made a controversial statement in the Assembly on the Muslim community on Monday, terming them "anti-nationals" and "not faithful".



Following the remarks of Shailendra, RJD and AIMIM members came into the well of the house in protest and demanded the Speaker expunge the remarks.



CPI-ML member Mahboob Alam raised huge objections to the statement, and said that he will not return to his seat till Shailendra apologises in the house.



In response, BJP MLAs started to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, while Shailendra sought to clarify that his statement is meant for those leaders who have objection to singing national song 'Vande Mataram'.



Earlier, an AIMIM leader claimed that he had an objection to singing Vande Mataram.



Shailendra is second BJP lawmaker to make controversial remarks. Earlier, Hari Bhushan Thakur said in the Assembly that state and Centre should withdraw voting rights from Muslim community, leading to a huge uproar in and outside the house and drew criticism from state President Sanjay Jaiswal and state minister S. Shahnawaz Hussain.



Hussain said: "No one is capable in the country to withdraw voting rights from any countryman."



Following the huge uproar, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that no one has a right to make remarks on cap or turban.



"If RJD leader Bhai Virendra is wearing a cap, no one has a right to remove it. The statement of BJP MLA is objectionable and unparliamentary. I will personally look after it," he said.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also raised objections and said that no one has the right to make such remarks on any person or leader or community. The Speaker has a right to remove that piece of statement from the proceedings, he added.



