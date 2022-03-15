Annoying to see Alex Carey not getting due recognition: Ian Healy

Sydney, March 15 (IANS) Australian cricket great Ian Healy is "quite annoyed" with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey not getting due recognition for his exploits behind the stumps as well as with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.



After the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi, Pakistan are in dire straits in the second match at Karachi with the Pat Cummins-led tourists setting them a mammoth 506-run victory target. Carey played a key role with the bat in the first innings, missing his maiden century by just seven runs and emerging the second-highest run-getter for his side behind Usman Khawaja (160) as Australia declared their innings on 556/9.



The 57-year-old Healy called out the "pathetic commentary" surrounding the 30-year-old Carey's 'keeping, who took a record eight catches on Test debut in the first Ashes game at The Gabba in Brisbane late last year. Carey was criticised in some quarters for his performances in the final four Ashes Tests last summer, according to sen.com.au.



"I'm quite annoyed about something I saw yesterday (Monday, in the Karachi Test)," Healy told SEN's Pat and Heals on Tuesday.



"The commentary was very, very underwhelming and very distracted. For mine, when the ball went past the bat, that's when they stopped watching. Some of the takes of Alex Carey when you're wicketkeeping to (pace bowler) Mitchell Starc swinging the ball late were unbelievable and never ever mentioned -- it was pathetic commentary," opined Healy, one of Australia's wicketkeeping greats.



"Down the leg side, swinging fast, bouncing in front of the keeper, he's moving his feet well at times, he's diving well at times, he's coping with balls that have bounced in front of him, and he was clean as a whistle -- and they weren't giving him anything," lamented Healy.



"When he's having a clean, skilful, tough day and making it look easy, I want it noticed. You know what will happen, he'll put one down and they'll criticise him. They'll forget all the good work that was done yesterday following up his 93 with the bat."



Carey pouched two Pakistan batters as the hosts were all out for 148 on Day 3 as Australia took control of the second Test.



--IANS



akm/