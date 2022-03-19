Anmol Rattan Sidhu named new Advocate General of Punjab

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appointed senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu as the new Advocate General (AG) of Punjab.



Sidhu replaced Deepinder Singh Patwalia, who resigned after the Assembly poll results were declared.



After his appointment, Sidhu, who remained the President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court bar association for eight times, said he will donate his salary for the treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation.



In a tweet, Sidhu said, "On drug menace - Will reach out to such villages and donate my salary as AG for treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation. I will start from village Maqbool Pura with the able guidance of Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA Amritsar East."



