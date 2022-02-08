Ankur Bhatia sketches his 'Crackdown 2' character arc

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who recently wrapped the shoot for 'Crackdown 2', draws a comparison between his character's actions in the first season and the ramifications that the actions lead to in the second season.



Talking about his character's arc, Ankur says, "Season 1 was much like an introduction for my character Tariq but not a lot was shown about him. But in Season 2 Tariq comes out full-fledged and his actions in Season 1 have repercussions in Season 2 and that's where all the thrill will happen."



Sharing the process behind sketching the part, he adds, "I had to go through an intense amount of training in action. Saqib and I had to perform a hand to hand combat for a sequence which required training. This is an action-packed second instalment shot across beautiful locations. I had a blast shooting with my mentor Apoorva Lakhia."



In addition to 'Crackdown 2', Ankur will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy' along with Shahid Kapoor, this year.



