Ankur Bhatia commences shoot for 'Bloody Daddy'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who is currently riding high on the success of the web-series 'Aarya' Season 2, has commenced shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor.



Ankur, who plays the character named Vicky in this action film, shares, "Being part of such a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar not only exciting but an honour."



"The character I play is quite interesting and I'm thrilled to begin the shoot for it. I'm certainly looking forward to kicking off its shoot. It's great to be sharing the frame with gifted actors."



Ankur also has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming project 'Crackdown 2', in which he will be seen in the role of Pakistan's Intelligence Head.



--IASN

dc/