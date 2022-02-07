Anil Kapoor: Had fun playing with my 'Malang' character

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) As his film 'Malang' completed two years since its release, actor Anil Kapoor has opened up about playing a flamboyant police officer.



There's a certain charm that Anil Kapoor adds to any project that he becomes a part of and 'Malang' is a perfect example of the same. The action drama, released two years ago, became a hit.



The actor's expressions, body language and dialogue delivery earned him great acclaim.



While speaking about the same, Anil said, "The Malang set was beaming with infectious, young energy and you could see the same on the screen."



He added: "I had fun playing with my character because it was very well written. It was such a great experience collaborating with the team."



Anil's other work includes 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Animal' and 'Fighter'.



