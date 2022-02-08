Anganwadi operator shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) An Anganwadi operator in Bihar's Begusarai district was shot dead by around a dozen armed people who attacked him at his home on Tuesday morning, police said



His son and daughter, who tried to save him, also sustained gunshot injuries and are battling for their lives in Sadar hospital.



The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Singh alias Heera. The incident took place in Vrindavan village under Navkothi police station around 10 a.m.



Singh was sitting outside the Anganwadi centre, operational in his house, around 12 persons carrying firearms and iron rods arrived there and started firing on him. He ran inside the house and locked himself in the toilet.



The accused followed him, broke open the door, and shot him twice in his head. The attackers also smashed his head with iron rods. Singh died on the spot.



"His son Anand Singh and daughter Anjali Singh who were also present in the house, tried to save their father but failed. The assailants also shot them and fled from the spot," SDPO, Sadar, Chandan Kumar, said.



"We have arrested one person named Manoj Singh. He is undergoing interrogation. We will soon identify and arrest other accused as well," he added.



--IANS

ajk/vd