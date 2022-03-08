Angad Hasija enters dark territory in 'Ziddi Dil Mane Na' and 'Garud'

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Summing up his experience of working in the show 'Ziddi Dil Mane Na' as 'amazing', actor Angad Hasija praises the team for their support. The actor was happy to be a part of the show where he played the role of Kundan.



He also expresses his happiness in joining the new mythological show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud' and playing a negative character in it.



"The team work was too good and Sunshine Production is one of the best production houses. I totally enjoyed working with them. After the shoot got over, I called Sudhir [Sharma] Sir (the producer) and thanked him. Working for these two months, I felt that my track never gets over. In a show, teamwork is a must and if there is positivity then you enjoy it more. I have worked approximately for 24 hours in 'Ziddi Dil… as at that time I was also simultaneously working on my other show Garud. I was tired shooting day and night for both shows. But everyone cooperated and treated me well," he says.



Angad will miss going on the sets of Ziddi Dil Maane Na', meeting the creatives and directors.



"Also, when I used to go to my vanity, S Diljot Kaur (Sanjana) used to be there. Since we both are Punjabis, we used to talk in our mother tongue and it felt so good," he shares.



The actor is also enjoying his stint in 'Garud'.



"When I heard about Garud and my character Daxat, I found it really interesting. It is negative and mythological. I had said no to many mythological roles earlier as I used to think it is not my genre. But after I got this offer, I thought of trying it out once. The character of Daxat is strong and the biggest enemy of Garud here. It is a bit difficult as it is pure Hindi, also costumes are a bit heavy, but as an actor you must try all these things," he adds.



This isn't the first time Angad is playing a negative role. His character in 'Ziddi Dil Mane Na' also had darker shades.



"I have just started with the negative roles. I think that when you are portraying a dark character, you get to know more about yourself and get a lot of appreciation. In Ziddi Dil… when I was playing the character of Kundan, it was negative, but people liked me in that and even in the gym they used to tell me that sir hume aap Kundan ke character mein bahut pasand aate ho. Such small things and appreciation are important. It is my first mytho as a negative lead," he says.



Angad believes in working constantly and doesn't repeat himself.



"Since the last 15 years I have been working non-stop and have played different characters. I feel blessed and thankful that the characters I have got are different. In TV, men usually don't get many opportunities, but the performance-oriented characters that I have played till now, I really liked them. I feel grateful," he wraps up.



