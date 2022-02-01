Andhra government, employees talks fail to end deadlock

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) The talks between Andhra Pradesh government and leaders of employees' unions on Tuesday failed to end the deadlock over pay revision.



Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers' Association President Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the talks with the ministerial committee ended in failure.



He said the committee adopted the same stand which it had taken previously and repeatedly sought to explain how the employees will suffer losses due to the implementation of the new PRC.



While employees' unions wanted the committee to respond on the three issues raised by them, the panel made it clear that their demands can't be met.



The employees' unions have announced that their protest programme will continue. They called up employees to make 'achalo Vijayawada' programme a success.



They also urged the district Collectors not to threaten the employees.



Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association President Suryanarayana said the government should stop forceful disbursement of salaries, as per the new scales.



The ministerial committee asked the employees' unions to drop their plans to go on strike from February 7.



Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they made it clear that repealing the Government Order for new pay scales was not possible. He found fault with the unions' demand for giving them a report of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC). He said the unions should not adopt an adamant stand on the demand.



Ramakrishna Reddy wanted to know if giving the unions the PRC report will solve the problem. He pointed out that even the Telangana government had not given PRC report to its employees.



Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said the salaries of the employees will be credited into their accounts by Tuesday night. Those who have not received the salaries on Tuesday will get it on Wednesday. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that there should be no downward revision in the salary of any employee.



The employees' unions have been saying that implementation of the new PRC announced last month will lead to downward revision of salaries. They are demanding that the employees be paid salaries as per the previous pay scales as the interim relief was higher than the pay revision announced by the Chief Minister.



--IANS

ms/vd