Andhra Pradesh opens helplines for students stranded in Ukraine

Amaravati, Feb 25 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh has opened helplines in Vijayawada and New Delhi for students stranded in Ukraine.



The helplines at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi will help students and individuals stuck in Ukraine due to attack by Russia.



The state government said in view of the worrying developments in Ukraine, it is is taking every measure to ensure help to the stranded Telugu citizens through the Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).



Students, individuals, and their family can approach or connect to the representative at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Delhi and Vijayawada.



Delhi: P. Ravi Shanker, OSD: Mob No.9871999055, MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner: Mob No.9871990081, ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner, Mob. No.9871999430, Landline: 011-23384016. The email id is rcapbnd@gmail.com



Vijayawada:



Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS)



(An entity of Government of Andhra Pradesh)



Website https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/



24/7 Helpline: 0863-2340678



WhatsApp +91-8500027678



E-mail: helpline@apnrts.com and info@apnrts.com



Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the senior officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and provide best possible help to the students and professionals from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Ukraine and facing the ordeals.



The Chief Minister also asked the officials to keep him informed about the situation and progress of helping the stranded students and professionals.



Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday had written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine.



