Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes 3 Bills

Amaravati, March 21 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed three Bills -- the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Minister for Endowments, Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (Amendment) Bill, said that the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill will pave the way for appointment of special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirumala temple for administrative convenience.



Later, presenting the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill 2022, Deputy CM and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swamy detailed the steps taken by the state for prohibition of alcohol in phases, and the slammed opposition TDP for spreading 'false' propaganda about the government.



After moving the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatisation and commercialisation of education, and provided many subsidies to private universities indulging in corruption.



He said the state with the agenda of accessibility of quality education to everyone has decided to ensure 50 per cent seats in medical colleges and 35 per cent seats in engineering colleges for poor people in Greenfield and Brownfield universities.



