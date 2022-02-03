'Anbulla Ghilli', a dog lovers' film, to premiere on Colors Tamil on Feb 6

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Director Srinath Ramalingam's film 'Anbulla Ghilli', which, its makers claim, is the first Indian movie in which animals talk in real-time, will premiere on Colors Tamil on February 6.



The unique romantic film has a canine character called Ghilli (played by the dog Amigo) in an important role. The movie features Dushara Vijayan, Chandni Tamilarasan, Mime Gopi, Mayilsamy, Poo Ramu, Illavarasan and the debutante Maithreya Rajeshsekar.



Interestingly, actor and well-known Tamil comedian Soori has lent his voice to the character of Ghilli.



Set in the picturesque backdrop of Kodaikanal, the film traces the life of Ramu (played by Maithreya Rajeshsekar) and Ghilli who grow up together and are true partners in crime. The story takes an interesting turn when Ramu finds himself caught in a love triangle with his childhood sweetheart Pargavi (played by Chandni Tamilarasan) and Anvitha, the girl-next-door (played by Dushara Vijayan).



Playing Cupid, Ghilli becomes the new wingman for his friend Ramu and helps him find true love. However, a storm in the form of Sundar (played by Mime Gopi), a ruthless poacher disguised as a forest ranger, disrupts their life. How Ramu and Ghilli manage to escape from Sundar's clutches forms the rest of the plot.



Talking about lending his voice for the character of Ghilli, Soori said: "Movie and television are two great mediums to reach audiences, entertain and enthral them. I'm happy that my unique attempt to lend my voice for a pet's role in this movie will reach a larger family audience through Colors Tamil. This was a rather challenging but fun project to work on and I am confident that the audience will truly enjoy my character in the movie."



Commenting on the launch, Ramalingam said: "Despite having a few films under my hood, 'Anbulla Ghilli' will remain close to my heart because of its distinctive concept. I am overwhelmed and delighted while the film is getting a direct satellite premiere, especially in a popular channel like Colors Tamil. I am certain that the film will make the audiences feel warm with a myriad of emotions."



