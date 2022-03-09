Anand Subramanian sent to 14 days judicial custody in NSE fraud case

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on wednesday remanded Anand Subramanian, the ex Group Operating Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to fourteen days judicial custody, in connection with the co-location scam case.



Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI official produced him before the court of Sanjeev Aggarwal on Wednesday. The federal probe agency moved a plea before the court saying he wasn't required for further questioning and requested the court to send him to judicial custody. The court allowed the move of the CBI and remanded Subramanian to fourteen days judicial custody. He will now be lodged at Tihar Jail.



The CBI had on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex MD and CEO of NSE in connection with the case. She was produced before the court on Monday which remanded her to seven days police custody.



The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify mysterious Himalaya Yogi with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.



Recently, the SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with the yogi.



