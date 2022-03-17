An exemplary life: Bommai lauds late actor Puneeth on birthday

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Hadn't fate played its cruel game, Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar would be celebrating his 47th birthday with fans and friends on Thursday. His last movie, 'James' release marked the special day even as public and celebrities paid their tributes to the superstar of Kannada filmdom.



"Our most loved Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's life, his public conduct, helping nature towards the poor is exemplary and inspiring," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "we should remember his huge achievements and good work at such a young age. We would have been celebrating his 47th Birthday today if he was alive. His life is an inspiration to us though we all are in grief after losing him."



The chief minister wished all the success for Puneeth starrer 'James' which hit the screens on Thursday.



The date to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth posthumously would be decided in consultation with his family members. A committee would be constituted to organise the award presentation function in a manner befitting the honour of Puneeth and Dr Rajkumar, Bommai said.



Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021. The youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Late Dr Rajkumar, was a versatile personality who excelled on the big and small screens. He was known for his philanthropy.



Several film personalities from the south Indian film industry took to social media on Thursday to express their love and tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar. They include Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, Sai Dharam Teja and others.



