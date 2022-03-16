An escape to heaven

New Delhi, March 16 (IANSlife) Nestled within a cedar forest and alluring skylines of the snow-capped Himalayas, Kaudia Estate is a private haven. A perfect luxury escape from the stress and distractions of modern-day life, it immerses you in the epic scenery and wilderness of the Himalayas.





Located at the edge of the Kaudia Forest near Kanatal, Uttrakhand the private oasis is the refinement of the Himalayan, "L'art de vivre" where nature takes centre stage. Three elegantly designed villas along with the carefully curated Walnut Lounge makes this property an exceptional private estate.



At the estate they believe in fair pricing with no hidden surprises for their guests, hence all their prices are listed on the website inclusive of all meals, activities, and experiences that the guest enjoys while staying with them. Not everyone gets a chance to stay as each guest is allowed after a thorough background check of where they come from, what is the purpose of visit and much more to keep the property safe and hidden from the commercial hustle-bustle.



At Kaudia experience Farm to Table meals, Forest Walks with its loft Deodar trees and heady Cedar aroma. Outdoor activities like badminton, table tennis, a pool table and board games are available as well.



The property offers a panoramic view of snow peaks. The peaks on the far left are the border of China. The holy peaks of Neelkanth, Satopanth, Bandarpunch, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Chaukhamba, Dunagiri, and Sunehri Parvat take the centre stage. At the far right is the glorious Nanda Devi.



