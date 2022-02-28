Amul increases rates by Rs 2/litre from March 1

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Milk and milk products giant Amul on Monday announced an increase, by Rs 2 per litre, in milk rates for metro market - Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata - with effect from Tuesday.



This is the second time that the brand is hiking its rates in this financial year.



Full cream milk rates are set to rise to Rs 60 per litre from Rs 58 per litre at all four of these cities. Toned milk will be Rs 48 per litre in Ahmedabad, up from Rs 46 per litre while it will be Rs 50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, up from Rs 48 per litre, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) said.



Standard double toned will Rs 42 per litre at Ahmedabad while it will be Rs 44 per litre at Delhi NCR and Kolkata. The standard milk will be available at Rs 54 per litre at Ahmedabad and Kolkata.



Similarly, Amul Gold milk will be priced at Rs 30 per half a litre, Amul Taza will be priced at Rs 24 per half a litre, while Amul Shakti will now cost at Rs 27 per half a litre.



Stating that it passes 80 paise of every rupee paid by the consumer to the milk producers, the GCMMF, in a statement, said that the price hike is being affected due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost, thus overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased.



"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over previous year," the release added.



