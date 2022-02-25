Amrapali Gupta goes dark in new show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) 'Qubool Hai' actress Amrapali Gupta has now joined the cast of upcoming show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' to play an antagonist. The show will feature Ishaan Dhawan and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode in lead roles.



Amrapali says: "I'm very excited to finally make my return to television as an antagonist. People still remember me for playing a vamp in 'Qubool Hai'. I will try to get a new identity from this show. It is always fun to set some new records and recognitions."



Amrapali, who rose to fame after playing a protagonist in 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan', shares about her role.



"I will be seen playing the character of Chavi, who is a classical dancer. I have always enjoyed dancing and hence the role excites me more. It's a completely negative character. I feel as an actor I always wish to portray such roles which are more challenging and promising," the actress concludes.



