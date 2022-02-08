Amit Shah visits statue of equality

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the statue of equality and participated in the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



The minister participated in various rituals held at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram as part of the Samaroham, the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanjuacharya



Shah inaugurated the ticket counter and theater complex at Ramanujacharya's statue. The 216-feet statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5.



The home minister also went around the photo exhibition on the life of Ramanujacharya and watched a 3D laser show.



He had darshan of 108 Divya Desams or ornately carved temples. Chinna Jeeyar Swami explained to him various features of the statue and temples. Amit Shah also took part in the yagyas organized in the Yagyashala.



Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said he considers himself to be fortunate to visit the holy place. He said the darshan of the statue of equality gave him inner satisfaction. He said the statue was giving a message of unity and equality to the entire world.



The Home Minister said the teachings of Ramanujacharya will continue to guide all sections. He described the statue of equality as an inspiration for the new generations. He suggested that the idea behind the statue should be conveyed to people in all languages.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 had dedicated to the world the giant statue which commemorates Ramanujacharya's teachings promoting equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.



The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.



The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Ramanujacharya.



