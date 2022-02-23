Amit Shah in door-to-door campaign in Manipur polls

Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah after addressing two election rallies in poll bound Manipur, conducted door-to-door campaigns in east Imphal and Churachandpur on Wednesday.



Apart from Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, several central ministers and leaders also went out for campaigning in Manipur on Wednesday, where polling to the 60-member Assembly would take place in two phases on February 27 and March 5.



Shah tweeted : "Today, interacted with the people of Manipur during the door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur and urged them to bless BJP again with a thumping majority."



"Tremendous support and enthusiasm for BJP in Manipur," he tweeted after conducting a door-to-door campaign in Bhamon Leikai in east Imphal.



Several leaders, including the Assam Chief Minister, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Manipur state BJP President A. Sharda Devi, Nagaland BJP President TemjenImna Along, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, party's National General Secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, campaigned for BJP candidate Biswajit Singh on Wednesday.



Manipur Minister Singh, who holds six important portfolios including PWD and contesting from Thongju assembly constituency for the third consecutive time, told the media that the BJP would secure at least 40 seats this time.



Singh is the BJP's first MLA (2015) in Manipur and played a vital role in bringing in many Congress MLAs and leaders in the BJP's fold including the incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Imphal.



--IANS

