Amid uproar over REET paper leak, Cong to hold Chintan Shivir in Raj

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) Amid the huge uproar over the REET 2021 paper leak and before the start of the budget session, the Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to organise a two-day Chintan Shivir on February 6-7 at the Delhi Road situated Leela Hotel in Jaipur. All its MLAs and other legislative members supporting the government will brainstorm on burning issues.



The meeting will be addressed by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with Congress and other MLAs supporting the party.



Rajasthan party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, "The Chintan camp shall discuss the achievements of three years of the government, implementation of promises made in the election manifesto which was turned into a policy document, discussion on upcoming budget session and to return to power in Rajasthan in the 2023 polls as well as to uproot the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."



Chaturvedi said that a digital membership campaign will also be reviewed in the camp as a target to make 50 lakh people join the Congress digitally has been fixed.



We will talk to the MLAs for the successful implementation of the plan, he added.



The Chintan Shivir comes at a time when the opposition is busy in attacking the government over the REET issue and has been demanding a CBI probe and its cancellation.



Also, the budget session of the assembly starts on February 9 and hence the meeting assumes importance.



All MLAs of the state government and those supporting the government will be camping in the hotel for two days, said sources.



