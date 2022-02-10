America Ferrera joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' movie

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress America Ferrera has been roped into play opposite Margot Robbie in 'Barbie', the upcoming movie from Warner Bros, Mattel and Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment.



Greta Gerwig is directing the movie, from a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, with Robbie playing the titular toy doll and Ryan Gosling playing Ken, reports variety.com.



It is unknown who Ferrera will play as details of the film's plot have been kept fantastically wrapped in plastic.



Best known for her Emmy-winning work on screen in projects like 'Ugly Betty', 'Real Women Have Curves', and as a voice actor in the popular 'How to Train Your Dragon' franchise,



Ferrera expanded her resume by producing the hit workplace comedy 'Superstore' (which she also starred in for five of the show's six seasons) and Netflix's 'Gentefied'.



She also stepped behind the camera to direct multiple episodes of both shows. Ferrera is set to make her feature directorial debut with 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter', an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, by author Erika Sanchez, who will serve as a co-producer on the film.



She'll next be seen starring opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the limited series "We Crashed," which debuts in March on Apple TV plus.



'Barbie' is set to start production early this year at WB's Leavesden Studios in London, with a planned 2023 theatrical release.



