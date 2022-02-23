Amelia Kerr is probably the best player we have ever had: Grant Elliot

Queenstown, Feb 23 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Grant Elliott has lauded leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr, terming her as 'probably the best player we've ever had' in the women's game.



In the ongoing One-day series against India, Amelia has taken seven wickets and scored 287 runs, including unbeaten knocks of 119 and 68, which augurs well for the youngster ahead of Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from March 4.



"Now we really are seeing what she is capable of. She's got the experience of (Sophie) Devine and (Suzie) Bates around her, so I think we've got a real gem here, and someone that I've always thought can play for NZ for the next 15-20 years. I mean, in the women's game, she's probably the best player we've ever had," said Elliot on SENZ Breakfast show.



Showering further praise on Amelia, Elliot remarked, "It's so good to see (her dominating). Do you know what's even more impressive is the head on her shoulders. The way she spoke after the game, where she said, 'Whether I get a duck or whether I get a 100, that doesn't define me as a player'."



"Those are the sort of things you hear from people that are almost at the end of their career. She's got such a level head on her shoulders, and I think that hundred was a real turning point in her career."



Elliot further revealed how he got into mentoring Amelia, who made her international debut in 2016, through a request made by her father. "He just asked if I would look after her and mentor her. We've just got a really good relationship. If any woman cricketer gave me call and said they'd like some help, I'd help them out. There is a lack of resources in the women's game, so anything you can do to help these women to get that step ahead I think is doing the game and these players a justice."



Elliot, 42, is upbeat about the chances of New Zealand doing well in the Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil. "Twelve months ago we looked at this team and were like, wow, we're well off the pace. But now, in twelve months what the coaches and support staff have done with this team, honestly we've got really good depth. If your big players stand up in big moments, you win it."



New Zealand will be hoping to complete a 5-0 sweep over India in the fifth and final ODI at Queenstown on Thursday before the warm-up and main matches of the World Cup begin.



