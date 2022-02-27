Amazon Music to overtake Pandora as No. 2 US music streamer in 2022

San Francisco, Feb 27 (IANS) Amazon Music is likely to surpass Pandora this year to become the music streamer with the second most number of users in the US, says a report.



According to estimates from Insider Intelligence, this study includes users on both paid and ad-supported plans for these services, reports TechCrunch.



So, while Apple Music has an estimated 38.2 million subscribers, compared to Amazon Music's 52.6 million or Pandora's 49.1 million, none of Apple's subscribers are on a free, ad-supported plan (though they could, of course, be on a free trial), the report said.



Amazon Music is estimated to grow 5.3 per cent year over year, the forecast claims, while Pandora has continued to lose users since 2017.



A representative from Pandora declined to comment on the new report, but said that Pandora is the leading ad-supported audio streaming service in the US.



According to its most recent report, Pandora currently has 52.3 million users, down from 58.9 million the prior year.



And when it comes to paid subscribers, Pandora lags far behind its competitors, per Insider Intelligence estimates from last year, the report said.



Spotify remains the number one US music streamer by a wide margin, with 180 million premium subscribers globally, and 406 million monthly active users across both paid and free plans.



--IANS

vc/svn/

