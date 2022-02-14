Amazon India launches dedicated storefront for regional products

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Amazon India on Monday announced a collaboration with Invest India and Indian Industries Association (IIA) to launch ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on it's online platform.



The India ODOP Bazaar will feature hundreds of ODOP and Geographical Indication (GI) products from local businesses across all Indian states. Through this collaboration with Invest India and IIA, Amazon aims to show its support towards onboarding and launching sellers selling regional products on its India marketplace, www.amazon.in.



"To promote Made in India products and enhance the export potential of our MSMEs my ministry is focused on providing them with a support system to grow - by boosting availability of raw material, technology, financial aid, skills, packaging, marketing and training, amongst others. I am happy to see Amazon take steps in the same direction," Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSMEs, said in a statement.



The storefront will drive a special focus on handlooms and handicrafts created by local Indian artisans as well as locally produced agricultural specialties from across India.



India ODOP Bazaar will provide customers an interactive and engaging experience, they will be able to visit the regional pages and read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India and make a more informed purchasing decision.



"We are excited to join hands with Invest India and IIA to support the ODOP initiative of Govt of India that promotes handlooms, handicrafts and agricultural products created by local artisans and farmers; and helps accelerate economic growth, generate employment and promote rural entrepreneurship," Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India added.



Amazon India has introduced several initiatives to promote the growth of small businesses across the country and now has over 10 lakh sellers on its marketplace, out of which over 90 per cent are MSMEs.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







