Amarinder seeks Modi's intervention in bringing back Punjabi students from Ukraine

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to ensure safe return of about 500 students from Punjab who are stranded in different places in war-torn Ukraine.



He also asked the Punjab government to appoint a nodal officer who can coordinate with the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs for the speedy return of the students.



Although the Punjab government has set up a dedicated phone number, it is yet to appoint any nodal officer for the purpose.



Sharing the concern and anxiety of the parents with the Prime Minister, Singh said they are feeling worried as reports from Ukraine are coming in, showing the desperate plight of the students stranded in bunkers and metro stations in harsh weather conditions without any food.



He appreciated the government of India's efforts in bringing back people from Ukraine and hoped that the efforts will be further jacked up.



"I understand the extremely difficult situation prevailing in Ukraine, but I am confident that our government will bring back every single student and person with safety and security," he added.



