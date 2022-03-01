Amaal Mallik: 'Jaan Hai Meri' is my definition of selfless love

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has come out with heartfelt track titled 'Jaan Hai Meri' from 'Radhe Shyam', says the song is his definition of selfless love.



The track marks the first time he has composed a song starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Penned by Rashmi Virag, 'Jaan Hai Meri' marks the reunion of one of the most loved musical trios of Amaal-Armaan-Rashmi.



Amaal says, "This song is special on many counts. It is my first song that stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It is from a film that has been made with so much passion and cinematic acumen by Radha Krishna Kumar sir. It has been sung by Armaan and written by Rashmi. We gave this song our all."



He added: "'Jaan Hai Meri' is my definition of selfless love. The song has been in the making for two years and for as long as it was in the making, we were thrilled about the response it would attract. It is an honour that the listeners have loved it within hours of its release."



The music composer awaits the release of his song 'Heer Ranjha' sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh from 'Bachchan Pandey' and a song from 'Nikamma'.



--IANS

dc/