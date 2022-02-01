Always irresponsible comments as criticism, I pity Congress: Sitharaman on Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her post-budget interaction that "Always irresponsible comments as criticism, I take criticism, but not from one who doesn't do his homework."



"A MP (Member of Parliament) who ran away from UP? I wish from the leader of the oldest political party Shri Rahul Gandhi to please understand what was said. On every category he named, youth, farmers and others, I have mentioned repeatedly where what benefits them, I pity people who come up with quick responses, quick understanding responses, I am ready to answer, but just because you want to put something on Twitter, it doesn't help," said Sitharaman when asked about her reaction to Gandhi's comment on the budget.



On the union budget, Rahul Gandhi said that there is nothing for the youths, farmers, MSMEs, and the middle class. He tweeted, "Modi government's zero sum budget. nothing for salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers, MSMEs."



Reacting to this, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it has been a herculean task to revive the fragile economy they (Congress) left behind. It been 5 years in the last government and now 2-3 years in our present government, even at the time of the pandemic. After giving so much in stimulus packages, we have to struggle a lot, and on top of that commenting like this without even a thought, I can only pity a party which has a leader who comments without thinking, she added.



Sitharaman challenged Rahul Gandhi that they have their governments in a few states, why doesn't he try to execute what he is saying to us. She questioned him asking if Punjab has no unemployment problem? Are farmers in Maharashtra doing well? even now cotton farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra. Why didn't Rahul Gandhi stop this? Better if Rahul Gandhi performs in Punjab and Maharashtra first, then advise us. performs in Chhattisgarh and then comments.



--IANS

nk/bg



--

Nimish Kumar,

Indo- Asian News Service (IANS).A

Journalist covers PM, Finance & Foreign Affairs & UN, Commerce, Industry & Trade,President & Parliament.A

New Delhi-110001.AINDIA



Email- nimish.k@ians.inA

nimish.media@gmail.comA



A A A A A ATwitter- @journo_nimish

Facebook -Afacebook.com/nimish.kumar.395A