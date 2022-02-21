Always dreamt of acting in a college life story: Lakshay Khurana

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Lakshay Khurana is seen playing the lead role Dhanush, in the TV show 'Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye'. He says he always wanted to act in a college drama.



He says: "Being an actor I always wanted to act for a college story. And with this show I'm living one of my dream roles. I always enjoyed watching movies like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Student of the Year'. So, finally I'm doing something like that makes me feel so delighted. I'm sure the show will help me to connect with the youth audiences too."



Lakshay reveals his onscreen role has different shades and he enjoys acting for it.



"I always wanted to challenge myself as an artist. And my current role Dhanush actually has different shades. He is a very sweet guy. In college, he believes he is the best. So, he has this attitude and is cool. He is very sharp and topper in college.



"He is excellent in everything, even in sports. But at home, he is very soft. He has a lot of pressure to prove himself to his mom. His mom compares him to his dad. At home, he is pressured and not very confident the way he is in college. So it is very fun acting for such a role."



Lakshay earlier made his acting debut after featuring in the show, 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' back in 2019. And was seen in the TV show 'Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel', in a negative character.



--IANS

ila/kr