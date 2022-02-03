Altaf Bukhari assures full support to Srinagar acid attack victim

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) The President of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari, said on Thursday that he will bear the entire treatment expense of the Srinagar acid attack victim.



Bukhari, who condemned the heinous crime, visited the S.M.H.S. Hospital in Srinagar on Thursday to enquire about the health of the victim.



"Whatever the family needs to spend on the medical or legal front will be borne from my own pocket. Keep politics aside, it is a human issue that should be looked through the prism of humanity. If the family wants to shift the victim to any outside hospital, I will bear all the expenses.



"It is very unfortunate that this hapless girl became a victim of a heinous crime against humanity, especially against women. The government should take every step to ensure that exemplary punishment is awarded to the accused involved in such a dastardly act. Such offenders do not deserve leniency," Bukhari said as he hailed the role of the police for their speedy action.



It may be recalled that the 24-year-old woman, working at a beauty parlour to support her poor family, was attacked with acid on Tuesday evening. The police constituted a special investigation team which promptly arrested the culprit and his two accomplices.



On Wednesday, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu gave his one month's salary to the family of the acid attack victim.



